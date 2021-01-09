Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,992. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $244,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

