Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.61

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.61 and traded as high as $77.95. Tencent shares last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 8,064,845 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCEHY. OTR Global raised shares of Tencent to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

