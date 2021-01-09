Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) shares dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 19,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 40,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile (NYSE:TVE)

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.