Ternio (TERN) Price Tops $0.0080

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $1,019.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternio token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. During the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

