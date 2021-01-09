TerraCredit Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $106,702.61 and approximately $53,815.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

