Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $880.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $630.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,291.72, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Tesla by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tesla by 5,935.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,446,000 after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

