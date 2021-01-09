TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 57,250 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.