Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $10,008,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 296,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $7,634,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 151,640 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.