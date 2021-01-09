Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

