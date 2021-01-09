The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Lowered to Underperform at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$64.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$66.00.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$68.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

