The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,481,905.25 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BX stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

