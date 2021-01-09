The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of BX stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

