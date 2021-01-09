The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $222,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

