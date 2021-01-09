The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Up 8%

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 112,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 116,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in The Dixie Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 80,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

