The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.64. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 14,969 shares traded.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

