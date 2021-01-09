The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GS. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $295.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $214.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

