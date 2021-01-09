The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GS. ValuEngine lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.68.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,246. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $295.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

