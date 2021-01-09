The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 613,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $54,957.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747 in the last ninety days. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,488 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

