The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. Cowen raised their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

