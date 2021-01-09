The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) Trading 1.7% Higher

The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PEGX) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.28.

About The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX)

The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless Internet access and broadband communications to residential and business subscribers. It offers wireless Internet service utilizing licensed frequencies in 2.5 GHz frequency band and 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz frequency bands.

