The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $127.46

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.46 and traded as low as $126.85. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) shares last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 4,116,473 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

