The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.17.

NYSE SMG opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $229.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

