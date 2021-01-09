The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

