The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $95.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 639.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after buying an additional 537,346 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,086,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.