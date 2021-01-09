The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Receives C$74.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

TSE TD opened at C$74.11 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$76.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.15.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

