The Transfer Token Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and approximately $502,018.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 44% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.81 or 0.04218783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00292025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Transfer Token Token Profile

TTT is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars.

