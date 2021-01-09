The Wendy’s Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 921,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 874,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,463 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

