The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.56.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Western Union by 32.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 405.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Western Union by 21.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Western Union by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.