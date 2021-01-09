Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Trading Up 14.3%

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)’s stock price was up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 3,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

