Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 4.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 683.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,029,000 after purchasing an additional 442,736 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $947.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $263.67 million during the quarter.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.