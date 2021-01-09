Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 140,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,804. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

