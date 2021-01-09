Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) PT Raised to C$0.90

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:TI opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$111.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. Titan Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

