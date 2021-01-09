Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TTNP opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

