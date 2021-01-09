Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of TVTY opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $985.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tivity Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

