TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Shares Up 5.3%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.56. 111,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 120,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

