Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

