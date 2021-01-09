Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMTNF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.71.

TMTNF stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

