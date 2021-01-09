Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 4,566,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,964,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

Get Tortoise Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tortoise Acquisition by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tortoise Acquisition by 107.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tortoise Acquisition by 5,765.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.