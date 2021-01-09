Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.57. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 19,519 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

