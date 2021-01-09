Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $594.91

Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $594.91 and traded as high as $622.00. Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) shares last traded at $600.00, with a volume of 15,386 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £170.97 million and a PE ratio of 60.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 617.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 594.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Get Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Max Cawthra sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £479,250 ($626,143.19).

About Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.