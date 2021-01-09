Traders Buy High Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,714 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 733 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,193,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after buying an additional 2,239,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after buying an additional 445,443 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 22.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 215,677 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.