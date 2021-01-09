Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 30,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the typical volume of 2,619 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 304,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $106.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $106.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

