Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 19,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,360% compared to the typical volume of 1,326 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Operating Income

