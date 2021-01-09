Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cassava Sciences Put Options (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,761 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,098% compared to the typical daily volume of 147 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.35 million, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

