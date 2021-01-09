Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow Sells 2,000 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $70,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,271.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $34.62 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Transcat by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

