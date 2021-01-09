TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $19.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPH. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.06. 3,491,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 192,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.