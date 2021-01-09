Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Down to $153.00

Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $153.00, but opened at $147.00. Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 2,413 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Trifast plc (TRI.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £202.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.36.

About Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast plc (TRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast plc (TRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.