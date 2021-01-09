Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

