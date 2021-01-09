Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 7%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 1,104,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,404,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

