TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.09

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

TRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 956,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,739,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

